Three killed over old enmity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARAK: Three people were gunned down on Saturday over old enmity in Karak, a district in Kohat Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to police, the rival party opened fire in Karak’s area of Chokara, which resulted in the death of three including, a father, a mother and a son.

The accused managed to flee away from the crime scene easily. The incident occurred due to old enmity between the groups, said the police.

The bodies were moved to the hospital for autopsy.

Read more: 10 killed over ‘old enmity’ in Rawalpindi

Earlier on July 24, at least 10 members of the same family, including children and women, had been gunned down and three others sustained bullet injuries when some armed men attacked their house in Miyal village, located in the suburbs of Rawalpindi.

According to police, some unidentified armed men had entered the house in the village and opened indiscriminate firing on the family members. The assailants had managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

