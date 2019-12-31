Three killed, two injured as car rams into trailer in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries, when a car rammed into a roadside parked trailer at Shershah Chowk, Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to rescue sources, the victims are said to be friends and residents of Shershah and Urdu Bazar. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

The deceased were identified as Farooq, Iftikhar and Kamran, while injured were Jameel and Sohail.

The heirs of Iftikhar said, he was taking his friends for a treat of a new vehicle bought two days ago, when the accident occurred.

Earlier on Monday in another road crash that took place in Punjab, at least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries when a rickshaw collided with a motorbike at Sher wala link road near Chichawatni.

According to rescue sources, injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni.

