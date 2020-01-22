Three-member body formed to run PIA affairs after CEO removal   

KARACHI: A three-member body, formed on Wednesday, will run the affairs of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after the apex court upheld a decision to remove the national flag carrier’s Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik, ARY NEWS reported.

A key meeting of the Board of Directors of the PIA was held in Karachi today which took the decision. The meeting was also attended by secretaries from the finance and aviation divisions of the federal government via video conference.

The meeting decided to appoint a three-member body to run the affairs of the airline. The body would include the governing board members- Naveed Malik, Tariq Kirmani and Atif Bajwa.

The board appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline Aijaz Mazhar for a supervisory role aimed at running the day-to-day affairs of the PIA.

One of the appointed members of the body Tariq Kirmani also participated in the meeting via video conference.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) upheld the Sindh High Court’s verdict barring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing his duties as the airline’s chief executive officer.

The petition was heard by a three-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The court rejecting the plea of PIA’s counsel against the verdict of SHC sought case details from the province’s top court.

The CJP in his remarks to the PIA’ counsel said, “It would be better to ask Arshad Malik to leave PIA”, and added that it is not a private property of anyone.

The court observed that one who was appointed on deputation in the national flag-carrier had enrolled 10 more people in the organisation.

