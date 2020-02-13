Three minors killed as roof of house collapses in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA : Three minors lost their lives as a roof of a house collapsed in Chiraghabad area of Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per rescue sources, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Gujranwala, resulting in burial of a man, his wife and three children under the wreckage.

The dead bodies of three children were retrieved from the debris. The parents were pulled out in injured condition and shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The deceased children were identified as eight-year-old Kiran, five-year-old Ali and two years old Sahil.

In another similar incident at least 15 people, students and teachers among them, got wounded at a private school in Bahawalpur on last Friday.

Read more: Bajaur roof collapse leaves seven children dead, five injured

One of the injured students is said to be in critical condition because of a head injury.

The officials said a portion of the roof of the derelict building’s second floor caved in, injuring pupils taking classes on the first and second floors.

Upon being informed of the incident, rescuers reached the spot and pulled out those trapped under the debris, shifting the injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for medical attention.

Comments

comments