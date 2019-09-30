Three more dog-bite cases reported in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Despite the launching of a massive campaign by the Sindh government to eliminate stray dogs across the province, three more dog-bite cases were reported in Shikarpur on Monday, ARY News reported.

The heirs of affected people reached Shikarpur civil hospital for the anti-rabies vaccine, but they were denied. “We are visiting the hospital from last four days, but authorities are not providing anti-rabies vaccine”, the heirs said while protesting outside the hospital.

They also exchanged hot words with the Additional MS of the hospital.

On the other hand, store in-charge of the hospital said, today, two cases of dog bite were reported and the affected were given the anti-rabies vaccine.

Earlier on September 17, a minor boy who was bitten by a stray dog died of rabies in Larkana.

Read more: Sindh govt launches anti-stray dog campaign across province

10-year-old Mir Hasan died in the lap of his helpless mother sitting in front of the Larkana commissioner’s office. His mother said her son died as he couldn’t get the anti-rabies vaccine.

Initially, according to the woman, her son was taken to a government hospital in Shikarpur where he couldn’t get the vaccine. Then, she brought him to Larkana’s Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital but to no avail, resulting in the death of the boy.

