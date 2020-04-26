Web Analytics
Three more health workers at PIC test coronavirus positive

LAHORE: Amid protest by medics over unavailability of personal protective equipment (PEE) in the province, three more health workers at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the hospital administration, two nurses and a paramedic were diagnosed as positive for the infection, pushing the number of health professionals who have been affected by the disease at the health facility so far to 32.

Reports of 80 other staffers who took a test for the coronavirus are yet to come.

Around a dozen doctors and medical staff went on strike due to the unavailability of PPE in the province the other day.

Health workers on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus have been complaining about lack of safety gear across the country with more than 150 medics and paramedics testing positive for the virus nationwide.

