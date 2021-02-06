Three motorcyclists crushed to death by speeding bus in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people were crushed to death and five others were injured by a speeding passenger bus in Karachi’s Landhi on Saturday, reported ARY News.

According to rescue sources, the appalling road crash occurred at Future Morr in Landhi, where three people, riding motorcycle were crushed to death by a speeding bus.

Five others were critically injured. The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams.

In another accident of a similar in nature in the month of August 18, two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a speeding car in Karachi.

Read more: Five killed in Hub road accident

The incident took place near Indus Chowrangi in city’s area of Korangi, where two people, who were travelling over a motorcycle were hit by an unknown speeding car.

The bodies were moved to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal.

Comments

comments