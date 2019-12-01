Three passengers suffer a heart attack on PIA flight, woman dies

KARACHI: At least three passengers including women suffered a heart attack during a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, three passengers were traveling to Islamabad from Jeddah by a PIA flight PK/742 when the three suffered a heart attack.

One of them, identified as Mahala, died on the spot while the others were shifted to a hospital by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As the passengers complained of chest pain, the pilot contacted the control tower at Karachi airport and sought to make an emergency landing which was allowed by the air traffic controller.

As the plane touched down on the airport, a doctor’s team and ambulance of the Civil Aviation Authority reached Karachi airport and shifted the other two passengers to the hospital.

Earlier on November 7, Pakistan-origin, British national died of a heart attack during a flight while travelling to Sialkot from London.

According to airport officials, Khalid Pervez was traveling to Sialkot from London by a PIA flight PK/778 on Wednesday when he suffered a massive heart attack and died on the spot.

Later, the airport officials handed over the body to his grieved family after necessary formalities.

Jehlum was the native city of the deceased.

