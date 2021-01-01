Three people die as trailer overturns in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Three people including a driver lost their lives when a trailer flipped over at the National Highway in Nawabshah, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police, the incident that occurred on the National Highway near Kazi Ahmed, Nawabshah, resulted in the death of three people on the spot.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital.

Earlier in the month of November, two people were killed and at least five injured after a trailer carrying rice cargo overturned near the highway exchange in Kashmore.

A car a rickshaw and scores of motorbikes were crushed under the trailer, according to the report.

According to a report, the driver had lost control of the trailer after its brakes failed.

