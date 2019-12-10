Three people killed, several others injured as passenger coach flips in Ghotki

GHOTKI: Three people die and several others sustained wounds when a passenger coach overturned due to over-speeding at the National Highway near Ghotki, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the ill-fated bus was going to Karachi from Sadiqabad. Getting the information rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

In a separate road crash in Muzaffargarh, earlier this week, five women were killed while five others were seriously injured when a tractor-trolley turned turtle in Muzaffargarh.

Read more: Four persons including woman, child killed in road accident

According to rescue sources, about 30 women were going for cotton picking by a tractor-trolley when it overturned while trying to cross another tractor-trolley near Head Taunsa. As a result, five of them died on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.

Comments

comments