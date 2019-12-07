CHOWK SARWAR SHAHEED: Four persons including a woman and a child were killed on Saturday in a road accident in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, reported ARY News.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred near Hussain Shah bus stop, where a speeding passenger bus crushed a motorcycle and a rickshaw. As a result four persons lost their lives on the spot.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the nearby medical facility for legal formalities.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the appalling road crash, has summoned detail report from the district administration into the matter.

He also extended his grief and prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Earlier in October, four persons including three women were killed while one person injured in a road accident near Pusha Bridge of Dera Ismail Khan.

The rescue officials said that the four women along with their driver were travelling in their car when their vehicle collided head-on with a passenger bus near Pushta Pul in DI Khan. They said that all the women were of same family.

