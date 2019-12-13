Three policemen injured in grenade attack in Tank; terrorist killed

TANK, KP: At least three policemen including a station house officer (SHO) received severe wounds in a grenade attack of their patrolling van in Tank district on Friday, ARY News reported.

A terrorist hurled grenade on a police van of Gomal police station which injured three policemen.

The wounded officer was identified as a station house officer (SHO) Inayat.

Police officials told media that the terrorist, equipped with explosive material as well, has been killed in immediate response firing by the security persons.

Heavy contingents of police forces cordoned off the area and commenced a search operation. Moreover, the officials of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have been called at the site to defuse the explosives possessed by the attacker.

In September, at least four policemen had received severe injuries following a ‘remote-controlled’ bomb explosion that targeted their patrolling van by unidentified assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Dir district.

A remote-controlled bomb blast left four policemen wounded in Lajbouk Biari as their vehicle was targeted, District Police Officer (DPO) told journalists. He added that the police van was on routine patrolling in the area.

