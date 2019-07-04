Three PTM leaders arrested over gun attack on police officials

BANNU: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police department has arrested three leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) over an armed attack on police officials that led martyrdom of Inspector Zaheer and wounding two other personnel in Bannu district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdullah Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi told journalists during a press conference that the arrested PTM leaders opened fire on police officials during a raid conducted in Township area for arresting the accused persons wanted in different cases.

The police officers said that the PTM leaders were involved in violating law after delivering hateful speeches against the national institutions despite imposition of a ban on rallies and public gatherings under Section 144.

“The leaders are wanted to KP police in five different cases, whereas, weapons were also recovered from their possession. The department has referred the case to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further action,” the officers added.

Read More: IHC adjourns hearing into plea seeking ban on PTM till July 16

Earlier on May 26, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders along with their supporters had attacked an army check post in the former tribal region of Miranshah after launching threats against military by PTM leader Ali Wazir.

The incident took place at Boya area in Miranshah, the main town in North Waziristan region, where PTM senior leaders Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, were allegedly inciting the people against the armed forces and the state, sources said.

Mohsin Dawar and his supporters were also carrying arms during the instigating speech, said the sources.

The incident occurred at the place where the PTM was staging a sit-in protest after arrest of a suspect, sources said.

Comments

comments