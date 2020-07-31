Three sacrificial goats stolen from a house in Lahore

LAHORE: An identified thieve took away three sacrificial goats from a house located in Lahore’s area of Gulberg, ARY News reported.

As per details, the thieve after entering the house took away three sacrificial goats worth Rs 110,0000 from the house and fled away easily.

The case of theft has been registered at the Nasirabad police station on the complaint of the house owner. The police has started search of the goat thieve.

Last week, five armed men had snatched a truck loaded with sacrificial goats in Karachi’s area of Sukhan.

Unidentified armed men intercepted a mazda truck and took away 67 sacrificial goats from Sukhan. Following the incident, the traders reached Sukhan police station to register the case of the incident.

Describing the incident, the traders had said that five unidentified gunmen made them hostage and managed to flee after snatching their livestock.

