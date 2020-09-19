Three SBCA officials suspended over corruption charges

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday suspended three Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers, including assistant directors and building inspector over corruption charges, ARY News reported.

According to details, three officers were suspended after a complaint of corruption was received against them by the Sindh local government minister office.

The Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has issued directives to immediately suspend SBCA assistant directors Nadeem Shaikh and Rafi Raza and building inspector Shahzad Arain over corruption charges.

A three-member inquiry committee has been made by SBCA to probe corruption allegations against three suspended officers. SBCA officer Samit Ali Khan will head committee while Farhan Qaiser and Mushtaq Ibrahim Soomro are its members.

The committee will submit an inquiry report to the SBCA director-general in 15 days.

Earlier on August 26, the Sindh government had formed a committee to review the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) affairs and monitor the issuance of permits for construction of high-rises and approval of maps by it.

