Three shot dead, two injured in firing at Kathore Morr

KARACHI: Three people were shot dead and two other sustained injuries, in an firing incident near Kathore Morr, Superhighway, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the rescue sources, the firing incident took place during ongoing protest of the goods transport vehicles’ drivers. The bodies and the injured were moved to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the drivers are observing protest by parking their vehicles at the Kathore link road and M-9.

The concerned authorities have reached the spot to hold talks with the protesting drivers and ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

Read more: Rangers intensify snap checking in Karachi to curb rising street crime

Last week, in a separate incident of shootout in Karachi, at least five people suffered critical bullet injuries over an old enmity in area of Ibrahim Hyderi.

The injured identified as Inayat, GhulamUllah, Javed, Ata Muhammad and Tameez were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid, said police.

Comments

comments