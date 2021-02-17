Three siblings attacked with acid in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a horrific incident, an unknown person threw acid on three siblings in Faisalabad’s Karkhana Bazar area on Wednesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the three victims sustained burn wounds as a result of the acid attack and were shifted to Allied Hospital for medical attention. The man who poured acid over them managed to flee the scene.

Also Read: SHC issues notices on petition against sale of acid

The siblings were identified as 17-year-old Amina, 14-year-old Khadija, and 12-year-old Yousuf.

Last year in July, four children were attacked with acid in Haq Town of Sadiqabad. The suspect was a teacher of the children, who was asked not to teach them over harassment allegations. Enraged, he hurled acid on them and was caught by the residents of the area before being handed over to the local police.

Read more: ATC awards 34 years jail term, fine to acid attack convict

Comments

comments