Three siblings die after consuming poisonous substance in Karachi

KARACHI: Three siblings died after consuming some poisonous substance in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, three children, two boys and a girl, died after consuming toxic food in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Their mother also fell unconscious after consuming the toxic substance.

Hospital sources said that three children between four and seven years of age were brought dead to the hospital. A woman was also brought to the hospital in critical condition, said the sources.

Police said that the family had sprayed chemicals in the apartment today to kill the bedbugs.

Last year on December 9, a woman and her daughter had died after consuming poisonous food in Lahore.

According to the details, Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Shera Kot, had purchased “Dahi Bhallay” from a shop for his family. After consuming the “Dahi Bhallay”, the condition of three out of the eight-member family had turned worsen.

They were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced the woman and her daughter dead on arrival. Hospital sources had said that her 12-year-old son was in critical condition and remained unconscious.

