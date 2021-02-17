Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area, North Waziristan, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at terrorists’ suspected hideouts in Mir Ali.

During an intense fire, three terrorists affiliated with Aleem Khan group were killed, ISPR said. The terrorists were involved in attacks over security forces, target killings and kidnapping for ransom.

Earlier on February 4, at least four terrorists were killed while two security personnel embraced martyrdom during an operation in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, the security forces observed presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire on them, said ISPR.

During an intense fire, four terrorists were killed, the military’s media wing had said, adding that these terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and IED explosions.

