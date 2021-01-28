Three TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested three terrorists of the banned outfit, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi’s area of Qayoomabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police party led by DSP Darakshan and SHO Defence PS conducted a raid in Qayoomabad D area and arrested three terrorists of the TTP.

Two hand grenades, three awan bomb, three pistols and rounds were recovered from the custody of the arrested. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazir said that the arrested are wanted to the police and cases are registered against them at the Defence PS.

He further said that search is underway for the arrest of the accomplices of the terrorists.

On 22 November, the LEAs foiled a terrorism plot and arrested three terrorists of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

According to a spokesperson of paramilitary Rangers, in an intelligence-based joint operation, Sindh Rangers and Police had conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi and arrested three terrorists affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

“The accused were identified as Yaseen, Ikramullah alias Faisal and Mohammad Khalid alias Umar,” Rangers spokesman had said.

