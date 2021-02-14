Three-year-old girl dies of wrong injection in Kot Radha Kishan

KOT RADHA KISHAN: A three-year-old minor girl lost her life after being administered an alleged wrong injection in Kot Radha Kishan, Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Aqib, the father of the deceased minor, told the journalists that his daughter was admitted to the private hospital over the problem of cough.

The doctor at the hospital, administered her injection after which the condition of the minor got worsened and later died, the father of the deceased minor alleged.

Later, the heirs staged a sit-in at the Bazar Naharwala Pul against the hospital administration and demanded justice.

Read more: Girl dies of alleged ‘negligence of doctors’ in Karachi

Comments

comments