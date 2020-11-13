Ties with France: IHC moved for contempt proceedings against govt

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday took up a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the federal government over allegedly failing to implement the court’s order.

A single bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani referred the matter to the IHC chief justice to constitute another bench to hear and decide the case. He observed that since the matter involves the federal government, the court can’t initiate proceedings against it.

The petitioner stated before the court that the IHC bench had referred his petition seeking to cut ties with France over French President Emmanuel Macron’s Islamophobic remarks and republication of blasphemous caricatures to the federal cabinet for appropriate action. He said the federal government has failed to implement the order.

Earlier, a single bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had called for the case to be sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan for placing it before his cabinet for necessary action. It ruled that the cabinet should take steps in light of Parliament’s instructions.

The court ruled that severing ties with France and banning French products is a policy matter and therefore, suggested that the premier and Parliament should play their role in this regard.

The petitioner’s lawyer complained to the court that the government was not tackling the issue as per the people’s sentiments.

