LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that Tiger force will plant ten billion saplings across the country from tomorrow, under the green and clean tree plantation drive.

Talking to a media man in Lahore on Saturday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is providing an opportunity to youth to become a part of the tiger force. He said that the federal ministers will plan saplings in their constituencies.

Dar invited opposition parties leader, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif to come forward by keeping the political difference aside and join the drive.

Usman Dar said that youth are an asset of the country.

He said 1.2 million trees will be planted in Punjab while 0.5 million trees will plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to make Pakistan green and clean.

The SAPM said 5.4 million youth of Tiger Force are waiting in Sindh for the task, several areas of Sindh are ruined, lets move forward to make Karachi a ‘green city’, he added.

