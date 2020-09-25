ISLAMABAD: Police on Friday booked Tik Tok star Marvi Chaudhry for allegedly killing a man named Ali along with her other accomplices, ARY NEWS reported citing a first information report (FIR) registered against her in Islamabad.

According to details, a complaint was submitted by the father of the victim at Lohi Bher police station in Islamabad, blaming the Tik Tok star for allegedly killing his son, Ali.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It emerged during the probe that Marvi Chaudhry was in constant touch with Ali prior to his death and wanted him to work with her. However, Ali refused her offers multiple times.

The FIR alleged that the Tik Tok star persuaded him for a meeting, which turned out to be their last meet-up as the victim never returned home afterward, and was later found murdered.

SSP Rural Islamabad confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the Tik Tok star Marvi Chaudhry and said that they had sent the sample of the victim’s body to Lahore for a forensic examination to unearth facts.

“We have not yet found any evidence pointing towards the murder of the victim,” he said but added that a final conclusion could only be made after the forensic examination of the body.

