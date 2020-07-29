Youngster seriously injured while shooting Tik Tok video in Lahore  

LAHORE: In yet another incident of online social media platforms becoming a cause of harm for youngsters in the country, a boy in Lahore suffered severe wounds after falling down from a rooftop while filming a Tik Tok video, ARY NEWS reported.

According to local police, the incident occurred in Firdous Market area of the city, when a youngster fell from his rooftop while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform, Tik Tok.

The victim is identified as Hamza and was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition, said the law enforcement authority as the police are trying to probe the case with all angles.

In another such incident on July 25, a boy in Bahawalpur lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

According to details, a youth was drowned in Sadiqa canal while filming a video for TikTok in Mandi Sadiq Ganj in Minchinabad, Bahwalpur district of Punjab.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Sufiyan, went to the canal along with his friends to record video. He fell into the canal as his foot was slipped while recording a video.

Read More: Student shooting TikTok video accidentally kills himself

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter and decided to interrogate the friends of the deceased.

Other than Tik Tok, online gaming platform PUBG had also claimed the lives of youngsters in Punjab province, forcing the police authorities to approach Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which ultimately resulted in banning the game.

Comments

comments