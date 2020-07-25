TikTok craze takes another life in Pakistan

MINCHINABAD: In yet another shocking incident, a boy in Bahawalpur lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a youth was drowned in Sadiqa canal while filming a video for TikTok in Mandi Sadiq Ganj in Minchinabad, Bahwalpur district of Punjab.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Sufiyan, went to the canal along with his friends to record video. He fell into the canal as his foot was slipped while recording a video.

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter and decided to interrogate the friends of the deceased.

Earlier on June 26, a youth in Karachi lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

According to police, at least three people were injured after a car smashed into a tree in Karachi’s Korangi area. All three were recording a video while driving, said police.

On June 21, a teenage boy shot himself dead while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

