TikTok star Adil Rajput’s wife announces fake news of his death

TikTok Adil Rajput

In what can be termed a condemnable act to gain followers on popular short-video app TikTok, a local TikTok star Adil Rajput’s wife announced false news of his death on their joint account, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Tik Tok’s popularity in Pakistan also brought forward some unusual stars like this Karachi couple with an account titled Adil Rajput (@aadiraajput) who were making some hilarious Tik Tok videos till today when the wife announced that her husband lost his life in a car accident.

In a video posted on their account-followed by millions- Farah Adil announced that her husband is dead leaving the fans baffled, with some claiming that he was receiving death threats.

@adil_raajput♬ original sound – adil_raajput

The video instantly went viral on social media and their fans demanded an investigation into what they termed a planned car accident as Adil Rajput was already receiving “death threats”.

Now, according to reports coming from their hometown- Liaquatpur of Punjab province’s Rahim Yar Khan District- people of the area gathered outside their residence soon after Farah Adil’s video went viral and found out that the news was a hoax.

The couple already had millions of followers due to the hilarious videos they used to post on the popular app but now people are vociferously condemning what they are terming a malicious attempt to gain followers and views on the app.

