TikTok craze causes yet another death in Pakistan

NAROWAL: In yet another shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy in Narowal lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok, ARY News reported

According to details, a teenager was drowned in a Narowal canal while filming a video for TikTok.

The deceased, identified as Husnain, went to the canal along with his three other friends to record video. He fell into the canal as his foot was slipped while recording a video.

The rescue officials recovered his body from the canal after six days and shifted to his native village.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the matter and decided to interrogate the friends of the deceased.

Muhammad Husnain was a second of intermediate.

Earlier on June 26, a youth in Karachi lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

According to police, at least three people were injured after a car smashed into a tree in Karachi’s Korangi area. All three were recording a video while driving, said police.

Read More: TikTok studio sealed in Karachi for simulating police station in videos

On June 21, a teenage boy shot himself dead while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

Comments

comments