TikTok studio sealed in Karachi for simulating police station in videos

KARACHI: Local police took stern action against TikTokers who used a an entire prop police station setup in one of their recent videos, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The TikTokers who have a studio set up in the area of Pehlwan Goth was raided by Gulistan e Jauhar police, the apparent site of where the TikTok video was filmed.

The studio had a fake police station setup with fake uniform wearing tiktokers along with a fake jail cell.

The police have registered a case against the social media enthusiasts and sealed the studio till further notice.

Local police caught two individuals on May 15 who had donned police uniforms in a viral social media video that desecrated the apparel’s sanctity.

Naseerabad Police took swif action detaining two individuals shown in the video spoof.

The two social media enthusiasts had worn police uniforms and performed on a song on popular social media platform, TikTok.

