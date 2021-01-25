In a shocking incident, India’s TikTok sensation Rafi Shaikh has reportedly committed suicide at his residence as the family of the victim claimed that he was being harassed by his friends using objectionable videos.

According to details, Rafi Shaikh committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Nellore area of Andhra Pradesh state in India as police have launched a thorough probe into the matter.

Local media reports quoted his parents as saying that Shaikh was kidnapped by some of his friends a couple of days ago but was later released after being beaten up badly.

“His friends took objectionable videos of him and threatened to leak them,” they claimed adding that the incident occurred when Shaikh had gone to meet a girl at a coffee shop.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death as they look into his parents’ harassment claims. Some of the suspects were also summoned for investigation, the authorities said while vowing to take necessary action in case of their involvement.

Read More: Man drowns to death while shooting a video for TikTok

It is pertinent to mention here that Rafi had made headlines when he met with a bike accident with fellow TikTok sensation Sonika Kethavath in 2019, which saw the latter’s death on the spot. Rafi at that time appealed to the youth and announced he was quitting the social media platform for good.

Comments

comments