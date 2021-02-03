Police ‘identify’ suspect involved in killing Karachi TikTokers

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have identified the suspect, who allegedly murdered four TikTokers including a female, in Karachi a day before, ARY NEWS reported.

Detailing the episode which led to the murder of the four people, the police said that the attacker was in contact with Muskaan via telephone minutes before the quadruple murder of TikTokers.

“He waited for Muskan and her other associates to reach the incident site and as soon as they arrived there, the attacker had a heated argument with the female TikToker,” they said.

“Muskan returned to her vehicle after a five-minute conversation and soon after it, the attacker opened fire, with the bullet hitting her and leading to her immediate death,” the police narrated the entire episode. They said that the three other occupants of the vehicle also tried to run away and were killed later.

The accused ran away from the incident site and his last location was spotted at Muzaffarabad Colony in Karachi. The police said that they had carried out raids overnight in the city to locate the suspect, who they believe was involved in the multiple murder case.

Read More: TikTokers killed in Karachi had alleged links with drug peddlers: police

The police further said that Muskan was an alias of the TikToker and her real name was Ruqaiya.

It has further emerged that the female victim had also registered an FIR against the two accused namely, Rehman and Qaiser, over forcefully barging into their home and trying to sexually assault her.

The FIR noted that Rehman was a notorious gangster in the area and when Muskan tried to resist the rape attempt, the accused tortured her friend namely Sehar and threatened to kill her six-year-old son.

