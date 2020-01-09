The tragic scenes of the Titanic climax, where Leonardo DiCaprio is shown sinking at the ocean while trying to save the love of his life moved the audience.

The actor, who went through the tragedy in the movie, has once again come in the spotlight as he saved a man in a rescue dubbed as ‘one in a billion shot’ at a Caribbean sea when the situation arose in the real-case scenario.

The incident reported by British media outlet revealed that it happened when the actor was on board a boat enjoying his New Year vacations with his friend in the Caribbean sea.

The dramatic rescue occurred on December 30 when the captain of the boat DiCaprio was on board heard that a Frenchman, 24, had fallen from a cruise ship.

The actor immediately agreed the vessel should divert to aid in the search and after looking for hours in rough water, they spotted the man waving his hands.

The crew was able to pull him from the water just before nightfall as a giant rainstorm moved into the area.

Read More: Leonardo DiCaprio rallies behind Greta Thunberg to secure planet’s future

DiCaprio’s vessel was the only one looking for the missing man who faced certain death in the middle of the ocean.

In fact, the boat’s captain described the successful rescue as a ‘one in a billion shot’.

