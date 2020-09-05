Today is big day for Karachi, says Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said today is a big day for Karachi when a new era will begin.

Shahbaz Gill in his tweet wrote that PM Imran Khan will announce to return Karachi its beauty, lights and grace.

آج کراچی کے لئیے بڑا دن-ایک نئے دور کا آغاز۔آج وزیراعظم عمران خان کراچی کو اس کی خوبصورتی، روشنیاں اور وقار لوٹانے کا اعلان کریں گے۔خان اس مافیا سے نجات دلانے جا رہا ہے جس نے کراچی کی قسمت میں گندا پانی، کچرا، قبضہ مافیا اور بد ترین ٹرانسپورٹ کا نظام لکھ رکھا تھا-#NayaPakistan — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) September 5, 2020

The premier is going to free the metropolis from the mafia which was behind dirty water, garbage, land occupation mafia and worst transport system, he said.

Read more: PM Imran Khan to announce Karachi Transformation Plan today

It may be noted that that PM Imran Khan will reach Karachi on a day-long visit today during which he will announce Karachi Transformation Plan for the rain-hit city.

