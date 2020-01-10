In a terrifying video shared on online platforms, a minor girl could be seen moving freely at the edge of a thin ledge on the fourth floor of a multi-storey building.

The video was shared from the Twitter handle of Jer Dixon, a radio producer and presenter with a caption reading ‘This is absolutely terrifying to watch.’

This is absolutely terrifying to watch. Apparently recorded in Tenerife… I always try to book ground floor rooms when on hols with the kids.. you can see why pic.twitter.com/Vxlps0aoYJ — Jer Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) January 6, 2020

It was filmed in Tenerife, an Island in Spain.

The video shows that a child was roaming freely on the thin ledge of the fourth-storey of the building. She could be seen coming out of the window on to the platform and moving to and fro between the window and the balcony.

Dixon further wrote on his post: “I always try to book ground floor rooms when on hols with the kids.. you can see why.”

The Spanish police have begun a probe into the case which possibly involves a family who came to spend their holidays from Finland and is not clear if they had flown back.

Spanish media reported that the mother was thought to have been in the shower when the child made the escape.

One neighbour said they were surprised ‘something worse has not happened’ while another said ‘luckily no wind was blowing’. The building managers have sent a safety report to the town hall in response to the incident.

