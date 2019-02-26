KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed all the relevant authorities to cooperate and continue the operation against encroachment in Karachi, ARY News reported.

During the hearing about removal of encroachment and reviving the metropolis, Karachi Registry of the apex court directed the Sindh chief secretary to supervise the anti-encroachment operation and ensure cooperation and consultation among relevant departments and organisations.

It ordered to remove all the encroachment from the city including from Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim.

“Our dream is to revive Karachi in its real shape,” it said warning that no institute should interfere in the anti-encroachment drive.

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that restaurants and businesses were established on small plots. He said the abundance of encroachments had left no place for walking in streets.

He regretted that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA)’s job was to bring the city into its real shape, which it did not do.

On January 24, the Supreme Court had directed the Sindh government to furnish a comprehensive plan within two weeks elucidating measures to restore Karachi to its original shape.

The court had also sought a master plan of the city enacted after 1950.

During hearing to review implementation of court orders for removal of encroachments at SC’s Karachi Registry, Justice Gulzar Ahmed of the apex court had expressed resentment for ‘ruining’ of city’s infrastructure.

