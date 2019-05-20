I was tortured for recording statement with journalists: rape victim

DUNYAPUR: A woman, alleged to be a rape victim, on Monday said she was subjected to torture for recording her statement with journalists, ARY News reported.

The resident of Dunyapur, Lodhran, said she had been going from door to door for the last four months but she could not find justice.

Zahoor Bibi said the deputy superintendent of police and station house officer of Saddar police station were pressurizing her for compromise. “I was subjected to physical abuse four months back and I am pregnant for last three months. I want justice,” she said.

She said she was being threatened of case rather than providing her justice.

The woman also demanded from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident.

On May 19, a court here had granted the police a five-day remand of the four rape accused, who allegedly raped a young woman in Rawalpindi.

Aamir, Rashid Minhas, Naseer, and Azeem were remanded to the Rawat Police which were investigating the matter.

The accused allegedly raped the young student as she headed out of her hostel in Rawalpindi. Three of the accused belonged to Rawalpindi Police.

The Chief Police Officer Rawalpindi, Captain (retd) Faisal Rana had said that the persons responsible would be brought to justice.

He had said that all the personnel were suspended from the service, whereas they will be terminated if found guilty.

DNA tests of the accused had also been conducted.

