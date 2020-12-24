Court adjourns hearing of Toshakhana reference till January 6

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani till January 6, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accountability court’s judge Azam Khan heard the Toshakhana reference against Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gillani today. Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and lawyer Rafay have appeared in the hearing.

The prosecutor pleaded the court that two witnesses including Zulfiqar Ali Gopang and Saib Akhtar are present in the courtroom to record their testimonies in the case.

During the hearing, the lawyer Jamshed Malik requested the court to decide about the holiday today. He argued that the court should pass an order as only important cases could be heard today.

The judge remarked that the court will give an order after confirming the attendance.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till January 6.

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani are named in the reference for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15 per cent of the actual price.

