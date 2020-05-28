Toshakhana reference: Court summons Nawaz, Zardari, Gillani today

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has summoned former president Asif Zardari and ex-prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani on May 29 (today) in a reference pertaining to receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana (national depository), ARY News reported.

According to the National Accountability (NAB) sources, the court’s summonses in the case have been received at the residences of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.

NAB sources said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had only paid 15 per cent of the total cost of the vehicles received as gifts through fake accounts.

Read More: NAB files another reference against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari

Zardari had received expensive cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president but did not deposit it in the Tosha Khana, the sources added.

Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani had also received cars as a gift from different foreign leaders as prime ministers and used it themselves instead of depositing them in the treasury.

Owners of Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed were also nominated as accused in the reference.

Comments

comments