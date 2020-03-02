NAB files another reference against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari  

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani and two others over charges of getting luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana, ARY NEWS reported.

The reference is filed at the accountability court Rawalpindi.

In January 2020, the members of the executive board in a meeting chaired by NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal approved three references against former premiers, Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani, and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari over the charges.

A reference was also filed against Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed for paying the taxes of the luxury vehicles imported via Toshakhana.

The reference said that the former president kept the luxury vehicles given as gifts from the UAE and Libya instead of handing them over to Toshakhana and paid their tax amounts using fake bank accounts.

It said that former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani gave undue favour to the president and Nawaz Sharif during his tenure also allowed to handover the vehicles to Asif Zardari.

“Asif Zardari asked Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed to pay for the taxes of the vehicles,” it said adding that they used the fake bank accounts to pay the amount.

The reference said that all of the accused used their influence to commit the wrongdoings.

