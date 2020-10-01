Tourism flourishing in KP as the province receives 26,81000 visitors from August 13

PESHAWAR: Throngs of visitors are reaching tourists sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after the government allowed all major tourist spots to open after the coronavirus closure, in the month of August, ARY News reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had announced that the government has decided to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas, parks, and gyms from August 10 after a nearly five-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to figures released by KP’s Tourism Department, as many as 26,81000 tourists visited KP from August 13 up to date. More than 7,62000 tourists are currently residing in various districts of the province.

Abbottabad received the highest number of visitors as more than 17,18000 tourists visited the area. More than 6,64000 visitors reached Swat to refresh themselves.

In the month of August, it emerged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had decided to transform small dams into picnic points.

In this context, the government has begun to transform five dams into picnic points for the masses initially.

Kundar Dam in Swabi, Jalozai Dam Nowshera, Thand Dam Kohat, Chattri Dam Haripur and Jhangra Dam Abbottabad are being made as picnic points.

