Govt taking steps to promote tourism in GB, AJK: Ali Amin Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has said the federal government is taking concrete steps to promote tourism in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to a delegation of foreign investors in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he said the international investors should invest and get the benefits of huge tourism opportunities in both areas.

Read More: KP Govt to set up Gandhara Research Center for promotion of religious tourism

The Minister said steps are being taken to upgrade Skardu Airport whereas progress on Babusar Top Tunnel Project is also underway.

He said efforts are also being taken to promote skiing, ice-hockey, jeep Rally, and other activities in the region.

Earlier on December 26, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari has said that the government is devising a policy to uplift the country’s tourism sector.

Read More: Pakistan emerging as attractive destination on int’l tourism map: PM Imran

Addressing a workshop on national tourism in Islamabad, here today, he said the policy will prove to be a milestone in the promotion of the tourism sector, reported Radio Pakistan.

The special assistant said the government is taking measures as per international standards in the tourism sector so that it can contribute to the country’s development.

Comments

comments