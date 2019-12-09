KP Govt to set up Gandhara Research Center for promotion of religious tourism

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up Gandhara Research Center with the collaboration of Korean government for promotion of religious tourism in the province.

A spokesman of Provincial government told our Peshawar Correspondent, that there are about six thousand archaeological sites including more than two thousand historical and sacred sites of Buddhism in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of tourists including Buddhist monks from South Korea, Thailand and other Buddhist countries visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last few months.

Earlier on December 2, The government revealed that it is working to develop a Buddhist trail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir to attract Buddhist pilgrims from across the world.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari while addressing a ceremony of “Welcome Christians Season” in Islamabad.

He said the government’s initiative to open the trail for foreign pilgrims would open new corridors for religious tourism in the country.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said the PTI government is committed to open new horizon for minorities under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and principles of the state of Madinah.

