Pakistan to host World Ministerial Meeting on Tourism Cooperation

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to make Pakistan a tourism hub have started to pay off, the country is set to host the 3rd annual Ministerial Meeting on Tourism Cooperation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan will be the host country for the 3rd D-8 meeting scheduled for the year 2021.

The decision was undertaken in the ongoing tourism summit currently being held in Malaysia, of which Pakistan is a part.

Special Assistant to the prime minister, Zulfi Bukhari is representing Pakistan in the summit.

Speaking on the development, Bukhari said that the D-8 countries earn revenues upwards of 1 billion dollar from tourism in a year.

He added that this was an important point for Pakistan’s tourism sector and he could envision it growing by leaps and bounds.

Bukhari also stated that this was the first time in Pakistan’s history that this much emphasis was being levied on tourism and all that had been made possible after the Prime Minister’s national tourism policy.

