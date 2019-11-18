Following Italy’s lead, Malaysia keen to help Pakistan’s tourism sector

ISLAMABAD: Malaysia has shown keenness to help Pakistan’s burgeoning tourism and hospitality industry in its promotion and projection, along with logistical support.

Government sources revealed that there is a good chance of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries on the matter.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistani’s and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari is slated to undertake the initiative and depart for Malaysia, the sources revealed.

Yesterday, Italy had agreed to help Pakistan out in the technical aspects of tourism management

Zulfi Bukhari called upon the Italian ambassador to Pakistan who then offered him to help Pakistan out in this regard to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

The ambassador on the occasion was observed saying that the incumbent government was serious to build upon and establish a tourism industry in the world.

To this, Bukhari said that tourism was an aspect in which the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) himself took great interest in and was keen to see burgeoning.

The minister also said that the objective was to turn Pakistan into a tourism hub, a brand with its own unique identity and standing in the world.

