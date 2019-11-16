Web Analytics
Zulfi Bukhari criticizes Fazl for using religion card for political gains    

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday lamented Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman for using religion card for political gains, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Zulfi Bukhari said that it is Islam that provides religious freedom to minorities.

He said that it was Moulana’s father who had opposed the country’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the very idea of the formation of Pakistan.

“We would be a minority in India today,” he added.

Read More: Govt vows legal action against Fazl over ‘Azadi March’ speeches

Earlier on November 15, the federal government had decided to take legal action against speeches made by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during Azadi March sit-in.

As per details, the decision was taken during a core committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), held in Islamabad, with Party chairman Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

During the meeting, PM Imran had said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wasted time and money of people and used religion card during his sit-in.

