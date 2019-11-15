Govt vows legal action against Fazl over ‘Azadi March’ speeches

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to take legal action against speeches made by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during Azadi March sit-in, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the decision was taken during a core committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), held in Islamabad, with Party chairman Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

PM @ImranKhanPTI today chaired a meeting of the Core Committee of @PTIofficial, which condemned the unacceptable language used by the JUI-F leaders during Dharna. The major casualty of which was the Kashmir cause, thus playing into India’s hands. pic.twitter.com/O5HUiEv0BI — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 15, 2019

During the meeting, PM Imran said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wasted time and money of people and used religion card during his sit-in.

Read More: JUI-F moves ahead with its Plan B of protest, starts sit-ins across country

Moreover, PM Imran Khan also formed a four-member committee to look into the affairs of the media. The committee will be comprised of Firdous Ashiq Awan, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

Sources said the committee will formulate a media awareness strategy for public welfare measures.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and other leaders of PTI attended the meeting.

It must be noted that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) protesters on Friday continued to block major highways across the country as part of the party’s ‘Plan B’.

Read More: ‘Plan B’ of JUIF’s strategy continues to unravel, multiple roadways blocked

According to details, traffic flow remained affected in several parts of the country.

In Karachi, protest at Hub River Road created issues for commuters leading them to use alternative routes. According to JUI-F’s provincial spokesperson Sami Swati, the party has decided to continue the protest with the party’s workers and leaders to offer the Friday prayer at the venue of the sit-in.

JUI-F’s Balochistan chapter on Friday announced they would block the main highway and roads in the province from November 15 to 18.

Comments

comments