‘Plan B’ of JUIF’s strategy continues to unravel, multiple roadways blocked

KARACHI/QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) protesters on Friday continued to block major highways across the country as part of the party’s ‘Plan B’.

According to details, traffic flow remained affected in several parts of the country.

Read More: JUI-F sit-ins: Shehryar Afridi to meet Sindh governor today

In Karachi, protest at Hub River Road created issues for commuters leading them to use alternative routes. According to JUI-F’s provincial spokesperson Sami Swati, the party has decided to continue the protest with the party’s workers and leaders to offer the Friday prayer at the venue of the sit-in.

JUI-F’s Balochistan chapter on Friday announced they would block the main highway and roads in the province from November 15 to 18.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) initiated its Plan B of the protest with sit-ins at various key points across the country on November 14.

Read More: JUI-F moves ahead with its Plan B of protest, starts sit-ins across country

The party workers blocked the Hub River road in Karachi for vehicular traffic. The disruption of traffic by the JUI-F workers has suspended traffic between Sindh and Balochistan provinces causing hardships for the passengers.

The JUI-F while winding up its sit-in in Islamabad on Wednesday finalized preparations to block highways in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

While addressing the Azadi March participants in Islamabad, on the last day of the sit-in protest, JUI-Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to end Islamabad sit-in said to expand protests across the country according to his party’s Plan B for protest.

Read More: Federal Ministry reshuffle finalised by PM Imran Khan: Sources

He had appealed workers of JUI-F to come on streets and record a protest as Plan-B of the party.

JUI workers on Wednesday morning had blocked the Chaman-Quetta highway causing hundreds of vehicles to trap in a traffic jam.

The religious party’s workers also staged a sit-in at Jamali Bypass in Jacobabad district of Sindh suspending vehicular traffic between Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan.

Read More: Opposition takes back no-trust move against Deputy Speaker

The protest at the point caused a massive traffic jam, according to local people.

Comments

comments