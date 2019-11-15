Federal Ministry reshuffle finalised by PM Imran Khan: Sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the decision to induct new faces into the federal cabinet, sources told ARY News on Friday. The changes are likely to be announced soon.

According to people familiar with the developments, a meeting of the Core Committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been called to discuss the proposed changes of federal ministers.

The sources further disclosed that the decision on the matter had already been made by the premier but was delayed due to the ‘Azadi March’ sit-in protest in Islamabad.

The meeting will also discuss the recent wave of protests against the government, the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the media frenzy over the removal of Sharif from the Exit Control List.

Sources earlier had claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also decided to carry out major changes in the Punjab provincial administration, with reshuffling expected in the provincial cabinet.

The decision had been undertaken by the prime minister due to the unsatisfactory performances of some ministers and advisors currently serving in the domains.

