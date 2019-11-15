Short-term planning had been our downfall: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a gathering on the occasion of Pakistan signing a deal for Wind-generated electricity project said that the undertaking had been considered with a vision attached to it, ARY News reported on Friday.

The project will cost 450 million dollars and would produce 360 Megawatts of electricity which will then be added to the national grid.

Hailing the project as a long-term investment, the prime minister said that the short term planing taken by the governments in the past had left Pakistan in tatters, by harnessing the power of the wind to produce electricity a lot of good would be done for the country and the environment.

Expanding upon the notion, the prime minister continued that renewable energy resources cause the least damage to the increasingly endangered atmosphere, such initiatives don’t only ensure results but also demanded resources that were perpetually free.

The prime minister also lamented the fact that Pakistan did not utilize the water resources available to the country for power generation and relied on expensive fuel generated electricity which weighed on the national exchequer and the environment.

The Prime Minister also said that the rupee was gaining strength, the stock market showing positive sentiments, and exports are increasing.

He said the government’s policies are aimed at uplifting the poor segment of the society by creating maximum employment opportunities for people.

Imran Khan said the Super 6 wind power projects will provide affordable and environment-friendly clean energy to the country.

PM Imran Khan raised the alarm bells again on the very real and dangerous climate change issue which had been plaguing the world and demanded more reliance on renewable energy sources which did not adversely affect or catalyze climate change and the ozone layer.

320 million dollars out of the total cost was being arranged by International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group.

