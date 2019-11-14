Strict check and balance to be ensured under PM Khan’s order for Ehsaas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directs the employment of a strict transparency and accountability mechanism in ‘Ehsaas Program’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A session culminating today gave formal approval for governance and integrity policies related to the program.

The all-encompassing policy consists of 27 points enatiling relaying of resources, tenders, hiring’s and sales.

Prime Minister’s focal person on poverty alleviation and chairman of the Ehsaas Program initiative, Dr Sania Nishtar said that under the guidance and supervision of the Prime Minister, the team would ensure that the benefits of the program reach the deserving.

Earlier on October 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to expand the sphere of the Ehsaas Program.

Talking to Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, PM Imran asked her to ensure transparency in the social welfare program at all costs.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state was responsible for the protection and welfare of the poor and vulnerable segments of the society.

Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about the various projects under Ehsaas Program.

